Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
abortion
-
Late last week, the Conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court ruled to allow a strict abortion ban in Texas to remain in place. American Civil Liberties…
-
A new week begins with the official call for a special session of the Arkansas Legislature...a new report indicates southern hospitals perform fewer…
-
On Saturday, hundreds of Arkansans attended marches for reproductive freedom in five cities across the state, including in Fayetteville and Fort Smith.…
-
SB8, a new law in Texas that has made abortion effectively illegal after 6 weeks of pregnancy, means women are traveling out of state to get access to…
-
A majority of Washington County Quorum Court members last night voted to to reject/pass a resolution sponsored by Justice of Peace Patrick Deakins,…
-
A bill that would ban nearly all abortions in Arkansas is on its way to the House after passing the Arkansas Senate on Monday. Senate Bill 6, sponsored by…
-
A bill that requires the Arkansas Department of Health to set up a hotline program for women seeking an abortion by 2023 passed both the Arkansas House…
-
The United States Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal for a 12-week ban on abortions adopted by the Arkansas Legislature. A federal court had rejected…