Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation starts new initiative to help nonprofits

By Kyle Kellams
Published December 12, 2024 at 4:14 PM CST
Courtesy
/
Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation

The Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation is marking its 50th anniversary this month. As part of eyeing the state's future, it is launching the Arkansas Enterprise Capital Grant Fund with a $50 million campaign in collaboration with several foundations rooted in Arkansas. This week, Dr. Sherece West-Scantlebury, president and CEO of the foundation, discussed the campaign’s goals for making Arkansas better in the next half-century with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams.

Ozarks at Large Winthrop Rockefeller FoundationNonprofits
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
