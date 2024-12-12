Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation starts new initiative to help nonprofits
The Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation is marking its 50th anniversary this month. As part of eyeing the state's future, it is launching the Arkansas Enterprise Capital Grant Fund with a $50 million campaign in collaboration with several foundations rooted in Arkansas. This week, Dr. Sherece West-Scantlebury, president and CEO of the foundation, discussed the campaign’s goals for making Arkansas better in the next half-century with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams.