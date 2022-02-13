Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Nonprofits
In this Community Spotlight, Pete Hartman interviews Cristie Ginther from Essentials Outreach, and Danielle Dodson from Adventure Subaru for the first…
The I Love Fayetteville Big Party takes place this weekend at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. The event is organized by the Junior Civic League,…
Beer & Hymns is an NWA nonprofit that raises money for local charities by hosting community singalongs at breweries. Last year, they raised about $13,000.…
For three years the Arkansas Community Foundation sponsored Arkansas Gives, a one-day intensive effort to raise money for nonprofits in the state. After…
HFA, in Bentonville, is committed to creating a culture of community awareness inside its firm, including turning an anniversary open house into a…
City Sessions started as a way for a local resident to bring more musical acts to Bentonville. In addition to providing entertainment, the concert series…
June 27th, the Children’s Safety Center will host the 9th annual Dream Big Charity Gala at the Fayetteville Town Center. The Springdale-based nonprofit’s…
Shannon Miller has two Olympic gold medals and a new book about her career and her life after being diagnosed with cancer. She'll be in Springdale Friday…
A Springdale organization's efforts have spread throughout the country.
The Chase Foundation was started by Susan Chase after she recuperated from financial loss and decided to help others. The 3rd Annual event will celebrate…