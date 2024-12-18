Sharing stories of the region with 'People of Northwest Arkansas' podcast
Danielle Schaum and Danielle Keller are the hosts of the podcast People of Northwest Arkansas. The pair launched the podcast just over a year ago but have already seen success in their work, including being awarded Podcasters of the Year at this year’s Arkast Awards. They joined Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore to discuss the genesis of the podcast, their recent award and their vision for how the podcast continues to be successful.