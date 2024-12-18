© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Sharing stories of the region with 'People of Northwest Arkansas' podcast

By Matthew Moore
Published December 18, 2024 at 2:57 PM CST
Courtesy
/
People of Northwest Arkansas

Danielle Schaum and Danielle Keller are the hosts of the podcast People of Northwest Arkansas. The pair launched the podcast just over a year ago but have already seen success in their work, including being awarded Podcasters of the Year at this year’s Arkast Awards. They joined Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore to discuss the genesis of the podcast, their recent award and their vision for how the podcast continues to be successful.

Tags
Ozarks at Large PodcastNorthwest Arkansas
Stay Connected
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Matthew Moore
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content