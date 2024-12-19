© 2024 KUAF
Could social networks help young people fight loneliness?

By Jack Travis
Published December 19, 2024 at 2:27 PM CST
Canva

Brandon Bouchillon, an associate professor at the School of Journalism and Strategic Media at the University of Arkansas, recently published the paper “How to Fight Loneliness: The Importance of Networked Friendship Quality and Self-esteem Differs with Age” in the journal "Telematics and Informatics". Through his research, he discovered surprising trends regarding online social interactions and their effect on user self-esteem. Earlier this month, Bouchillon visited Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis in the Bruce and Ann Applegate News Studio One to discuss his findings.

Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for <i>Ozarks at Large</i>.<br/>
