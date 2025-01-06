The Human Library encourages listening without reservations
During the Fayetteville Public Library's next " human library, " patrons can check out human books and learn their stories. Visitors will speak with human books titled “Here to Walk You Home: Anecdotes and Observations of a Hospice Nurse” or “On the Margin: Being Bi-Racial.” Leah Frieden, assistant manager of the library's Adult and Reference Department, joins Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams to discuss the event's return and why books or people shouldn’t be judged by their cover or past experiences.