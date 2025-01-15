© 2025 KUAF
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Growth puts pressure on NWA water systems

By Daniel Caruth
Published January 15, 2025 at 2:14 PM CST
Courtesy
/
Fayetteville Police Department

Each day, the four major cities supplied by the Beaver Water District use an average of 72 million gallons of water, according to the district's latest annual report. And with the population growing, at an estimated 36 people per day based on U.S. Census data, the demand for water is increasing.

All of that demand is putting a strain on the region's water infrastructure. Aging pipes, coupled with increased development and expansion projects, mean residents are experiencing more leaks and line breaks that can disrupt service.

Now, officials and utility suppliers are working to put a more resilient system in place before it's too late.

Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
