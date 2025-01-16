© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Music
Ozarks at Large

Ozark Mountain Music Festival's artist at large, John Mailander

By Sophia Nourani
Published January 16, 2025 at 2:18 PM CST
Courtesy
/
John Mailander

Ozark Mountain Music Festival's artist at large, John Mailander, will perform alongside several bands at this year's festival at the Basin Park Hotel in Eureka Springs. The Nashville-based musician will release an album titled "Let the World In" later this month with group John Mailander's Forecast. Ozarks at Large's Sophia Nourani speaks with Mailander about the music festival and his upcoming release.

The song accompanying this interview is titled "Road", performed by John Mailander's Forecast. You can find the song and information on the album on Mailander's website. For tickets to the Ozark Mountain Music Festival, you can visit their website.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Eureka SpringsOzMoMuMusicLocal Music News
Stay Connected
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content