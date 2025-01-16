Ozark Mountain Music Festival's artist at large, John Mailander, will perform alongside several bands at this year's festival at the Basin Park Hotel in Eureka Springs. The Nashville-based musician will release an album titled "Let the World In" later this month with group John Mailander's Forecast. Ozarks at Large's Sophia Nourani speaks with Mailander about the music festival and his upcoming release.

The song accompanying this interview is titled "Road", performed by John Mailander's Forecast. You can find the song and information on the album on Mailander's website. For tickets to the Ozark Mountain Music Festival, you can visit their website.