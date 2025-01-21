© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

Gov. Sanders officially begins her campaign for a second term

By Kyle Kellams,
Casey Mann
Published January 21, 2025 at 5:53 PM CST
Canva Stock

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is officially asking voters for a second term. The Sarah for Governor campaign held a pair of kickoff fundraising events in Little Rock and Jonesboro, according to our partners Talk Business & Politics. The fundraisers netted the governor more than $1 million for the 2026 election. The governor has announced the campaign has hired Jordan Powell as campaign manager. He most recently served as Director of Public Affairs in Gov. Sanders' office.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Gov. Sarah Huckabee SandersArkansas Government
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Casey Mann
Casey Mann is a freshman studying journalism and political science at the University of Arkansas. Casey is currently KUAF's Digital Content Intern.
See stories by Casey Mann
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content