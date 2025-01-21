Gov. Sanders officially begins her campaign for a second term
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is officially asking voters for a second term. The Sarah for Governor campaign held a pair of kickoff fundraising events in Little Rock and Jonesboro, according to our partners Talk Business & Politics. The fundraisers netted the governor more than $1 million for the 2026 election. The governor has announced the campaign has hired Jordan Powell as campaign manager. He most recently served as Director of Public Affairs in Gov. Sanders' office.