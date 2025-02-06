© 2025 KUAF
Science & Environment
Ozarks at Large

Earthquakes in the Natural State: How you can stay safe

By Jack Travis
Published February 6, 2025 at 4:35 PM CST
Courtesy
/
Arkansas Geological Survey

February commemorates Earthquake Awareness Month. And Arkansas, maybe surprisingly, has about 200 earthquakes every year. However, most are relatively small and don’t cause too much destruction.

To help us prepare for seismic events, big or small, Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis reached out to the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management’s earthquake program manager, Hilda Booth, to talk about where and why they occur in the state and what you should do if you are caught in one.

Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for <i>Ozarks at Large</i>.<br/>
