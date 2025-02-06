Earthquakes in the Natural State: How you can stay safe

February commemorates Earthquake Awareness Month. And Arkansas, maybe surprisingly, has about 200 earthquakes every year. However, most are relatively small and don’t cause too much destruction.

To help us prepare for seismic events, big or small, Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis reached out to the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management’s earthquake program manager, Hilda Booth, to talk about where and why they occur in the state and what you should do if you are caught in one.