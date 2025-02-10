Advocates say Alzheimer's patients, caregivers need more support

Alzheimer’s advocates from across Arkansas are gathering at the State Capitol tomorrow for “Alzheimer's and Dementia Awareness Day." The Alzheimer’s Association estimates at least 60,000 Arkansans 65 and older live with Alzheimer’s or dementia. An even greater number of residents have been diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s.

Those attending will meet with legislators to ask for support increased support for caregivers. David Cook, director of public policy at the Alzheimer's Association in Arkansas, spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the day.