Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Advocates say Alzheimer's patients, caregivers need more support

By Kyle Kellams
Published February 10, 2025 at 2:08 PM CST
Courtesy
/
Alzheimer's Association Arkansas

Alzheimer’s advocates from across Arkansas are gathering at the State Capitol tomorrow for “Alzheimer's and Dementia Awareness Day." The Alzheimer’s Association estimates at least 60,000 Arkansans 65 and older live with Alzheimer’s or dementia. An even greater number of residents have been diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s.

Those attending will meet with legislators to ask for support increased support for caregivers. David Cook, director of public policy at the Alzheimer's Association in Arkansas, spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the day.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Alzheimer'sHealthcare
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
