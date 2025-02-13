Bill to remove racial and gender quotas on state oversight boards fails
A bill to remove racial and gender quotas on state oversight boards failed in an Arkansas House committee Wednesday. State law mandates women and minorities be represented on certain boards such as the state Ethics Commission and the Board of Education. House Bill 1365 would have struck that language. The bill is sponsored by Republican Rep. Karilyn Brown. She told members of the House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs committee no one should be denied a board position because of their race or gender.