Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

Bill to remove racial and gender quotas on state oversight boards fails

By Little Rock Public Radio
Published February 13, 2025 at 7:08 PM CST

A bill to remove racial and gender quotas on state oversight boards failed in an Arkansas House committee Wednesday. State law mandates women and minorities be represented on certain boards such as the state Ethics Commission and the Board of Education. House Bill 1365 would have struck that language. The bill is sponsored by Republican Rep. Karilyn Brown. She told members of the House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs committee no one should be denied a board position because of their race or gender.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Arkansas LegislatureDiversity, Equity and Inclusion
Stay Connected
Little Rock Public Radio
Little Rock Public Radio (KUAR 89.1 FM) is a public radio station in Little Rock, Arkansas. It is a network affiliate of National Public Radio (NPR) and is licensed to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
See stories by Little Rock Public Radio
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
