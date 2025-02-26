Little Rock Public Radio
Little Rock Public Radio (KUAR 89.1 FM) is a public radio station in Little Rock, Arkansas. It is a network affiliate of National Public Radio (NPR) and is licensed to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
On today's Ozarks at Large, we get a look at Northwest Arkansas Community College's new student-operated butcher shop, learn about a tool for cyclists to find more accessible campsites, hear from Michael Tilley with content partner Talk Business and Politics about an updated tax plan for Fort Smith and more.
Members of the Joint Budget Committee rejected a request from Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to allow a bill to be drafted to dedicate $330 million dollars for the new facility.
The legislation is named “Lux's Law” after the body of a stillborn infant in Arkansas was sold online.
Senate Bill 212 would create a “Document Validity Division” under the secretary of state tasked with investigating potential fraud in the ballot initiative process.
In its current form, House Bill 1180 would require public schools to show footage of a fetal ultrasound, as well as an educational video detailing fetal organ development.
The “Communist China Defense” legislative package consists of a set of bills to prevent “foreign adversaries” from buying land around critical infrastructure like military bases and farmland.
Loneliness can affect any of us in multiple ways. On today's show, we hear from former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, documentarian Nicholas Ma and musician Yo Yo Ma about loneliness and unity. We also celebrate Fayetteville's oldest operating elementary school. Plus, the varied world of orchids.
The bill would expand the state’s alternatives to lethal injection to include nitrogen hypoxia, alongside the electric chair, which is Arkansas’ only alternative on record.
The state of Arkansas is launching a new online portal for job seekers. In an event yesterday, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the Arkansas LAUNCH site and said it would help Arkansans connect with employers and access education and training.
You can have a vital role in preparing the next generation of doctors. On today's show, we hear how the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine is seeking people to portray clinical patients to help future physicians learn. Also, a quick trip up the mountain gets you to Ozark Folkways. Plus, the Center for Art as Lived Experience in the University of Arkansas School of Art will host a gathering this week.