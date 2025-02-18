Alice L. Walton Foundation purchases 100 acres for specialty care facility

This story is from our partner Talk Business & Politics.

The Alice L. Walton Foundation said Tuesday (Feb. 18) it has purchased 100 acres near downtown Bentonville for a cardiac care specialty facility. The foundation declined to provide financial details of the purchase but said there were multiple sellers.

The site is located 2 miles east of downtown Bentonville off of exit 88 and Central Boulevard in Bentonville near Interstate 49. The foundation planning and design for the health care center is underway, with the intent to open in late 2028.

The announcement is part of the $700 million, 30-year affiliation announced in September between Mercy, Heartland Whole Health Institute, and Alice L. Walton Foundation. The partnership calls for $350 million in funding from the foundation to develop an outpatient center of care for specialty services in Bentonville and $350 million from Mercy to build a new cardiac care center at its hospital in Rogers.

Both facilities signed on to work with the Cleveland Clinic, which will collaborate on care protocol and provide cardiovascular expertise.

“Residents of our region deserve access to affordable, high-quality specialty care right here at home,” Alice Walton said in Tuesday’s announcement. “Staying close to your home and family during times of medical need is an important part of healing and improving well-being. We are at the early stages of developing this health care center of excellence, and our vision is to create a space that is accessible, welcoming, and nurturing for all in our region and beyond.”

Mercy said it has accelerated the hiring of top-tier medical talent with more than 130 new providers joining over the past 2.5 years and plans to attract more with the newly announced partnership. Mercy is leading the work with Cleveland Clinic to assess cardiac needs in the community, and “strategically planning the framework for growth as the full scope of the cardiac center of excellence comes into focus.”

The September 2024 announcement about the cardiac care partnership said the 30-year affiliation agreement is expected to bring “transformative, value-based care” to the central United States and make “Northwest Arkansas a destination for care and a national example of how to provide health care in new and innovative ways.”