Ozarks at Large

Benton County shows largest increase in average weekly wages in the nation

By Kyle Kellams,
Casey Mann
Published February 20, 2025 at 3:55 PM CST
Canva Stock

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Benton County had the largest increase in average weekly wages in the nation for the third quarter of 2024, about 15.5%. The report shows an average weekly wage gain of $615, about 29%, for professional and business services. The quarterly report from the agency tracks wage growth for the 370 largest counties in the country. Washington County’s weekly wages grew by 2.2% in the third quarter, ranking 344th out of 370, and Pulaski County’s weekly wages grew by 3.8%, 215th among the 370 largest counties.

Ozarks at Large wagesBenton CountyLabor
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
Casey Mann
Casey Mann is a freshman studying journalism and political science at the University of Arkansas. Casey is currently KUAF's Digital Content Intern.
