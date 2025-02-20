How Fort Smith-native G.T. Karber puzzles the world with logic series 'Murdle'
The daily web murder mystery "Murdle" is a worldwide phenomenon. It's a website and an internationally best-selling book series.
Murdle is the creation of G.T. Karber, a Fort Smith native and University of Arkansas Honors College graduate. He’ll return to his alma mater on Thursday, Feb. 27, to talk about Murlde. This week, G. T. Karber talked about Murdle with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams via Zoom from his home in Los Angeles.