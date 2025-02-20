© 2025 KUAF
How Fort Smith-native G.T. Karber puzzles the world with logic series 'Murdle'

Published February 20, 2025 at 3:46 PM CST
The daily web murder mystery "Murdle" is a worldwide phenomenon. It's a website and an internationally best-selling book series.

Murdle is the creation of G.T. Karber, a Fort Smith native and University of Arkansas Honors College graduate. He’ll return to his alma mater on Thursday, Feb. 27, to talk about Murlde. This week, G. T. Karber talked about Murdle with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams via Zoom from his home in Los Angeles.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
