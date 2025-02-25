© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

John Brown University adds civil engineering to its degree options

By Kyle Kellams,
Casey Mann
Published February 25, 2025 at 4:58 PM CST
Canva Stock

John Brown University is adding a degree in civil engineering to its academic lineup. The bachelor’s degree will be offered beginning fall 2025. A statement announcing the addition cites The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ projected six percent job growth in civil engineering in the next ten years. JBU students majoring in civil engineering will collaborate with the school’s construction management and mechanical engineering programs.

Tags
Ozarks at Large John Brown University
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Casey Mann
Casey Mann is a freshman studying journalism and political science at the University of Arkansas. Casey is currently KUAF's Digital Content Intern.
See stories by Casey Mann
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content