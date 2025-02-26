© 2025 KUAF
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Alice L.Walton School of Medicine seeking 'standardized patients'

By Kyle Kellams
Published February 26, 2025 at 4:56 PM CST
Canva Stock

The construction of the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine is ongoing, involving both physical infrastructure and staffing. This includes hiring individuals to serve as 'standardized patients' who will assist future physicians in developing their skills. To help future physicians hone their skills.

Standardized patients are trained to portray clinical patients with symptoms, concerns and emotions. Dr. Kevin Kunkler is the assistant dean for simulation and innovation and clinical skills at the school and one of the founding faculty members of the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine. He spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the search.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Alice L. Walton School of MedicineHealthcareEducation
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
