The Fuel Accelerator announces third annual HealthTech cohort

By Kyle Kellams
Published February 26, 2025 at 4:55 PM CST
Health Tech

Making advances in medicine and medical care is the shared goal of several startups participating in the third annual HealthTech cohort led by The Fuel Accelerator. The program brings the entrepreneurs together for 10 weeks in Bentonville. Grace Gill, the operations manager for the Fuel Accelerator Program, spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams and says several companies participating in the cohort are trying to find solutions connected to remote patient monitoring.

