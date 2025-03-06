Marshals Museum partners with National Endowment for the Arts for Big Read
The US Marshals Museum in Fort Smith is partnering with the National Endowment for the Arts to participate in the Big Read, a program designed to bring community members together to read and discuss the same book. The kickoff for more than 30 events connected to the book, "The Latehomecomer: A Hmong Memoir," is at the museum tomorrow, March 7. Leslie Higgins, the museum's chief programs officer, spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the program.