© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us in celebrating Ozarks at Large's 35th anniversary during our Spring Fundraiser! Click here for more information.
Arts & Culture
Ozarks at Large

Marshals Museum partners with National Endowment for the Arts for Big Read

By Kyle Kellams
Published March 6, 2025 at 5:08 PM CST

The US Marshals Museum in Fort Smith is partnering with the National Endowment for the Arts to participate in the Big Read, a program designed to bring community members together to read and discuss the same book. The kickoff for more than 30 events connected to the book, "The Latehomecomer: A Hmong Memoir," is at the museum tomorrow, March 7. Leslie Higgins, the museum's chief programs officer, spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the program.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Marshals MuseumBooks
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content