Tourism, advertising legend Wayne Woods dies

Wayne Woods, the longtime cheerleader for Arkansas tourism and former CEO of advertising giant CJRW, has died at the age of 77 after an illness.

Woods and his brother, Shelby, cut their teeth with a small ad agency, The Woods Brothers Agency, which was founded in 1967. One of the firm’s earliest clients was the Arkansas Parks and Tourism Department, which the brothers helped grow through research and successful advertising and marketing campaigns. In part, their efforts helped Arkansas tourism emerge into today’s nearly $10 billion industry.

In 1990, The Woods Brothers Agency merged with then Cranford Johnson Robinson and Associates to become Cranford Johnson Robinson Woods (CJRW). Ultimately, Wayne Woods served as chairman and CEO of CJRW, and Shelby Woods served as chairman emeritus of the board of directors.

CJRW Chairman and CEO Darin Gray, who succeeded Wayne Woods at the agency, offered thoughts on his death.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Wayne Woods,” Gray said. “Along with his brother, Shelby, Wayne helped advance the marketing of Arkansas tourism to unprecedented levels. Much of the innovative work that Shelby and Wayne pioneered many years ago remains the standard for promoting the tourism industry today. Wayne’s gregarious personality made him the center of attention in any room. He will be missed by the thousands of friends he made throughout his life and career.”

A larger than life personality, Woods grew up in Dumas. He was a highly recruited athlete in football, basketball and track. He attended and played football at the University of Arkansas where he graduated with a degree in marketing.

When his athletic career ended due to an injury, he joined his brother, Shelby, in business and launched the advertising agency that eventually led to CJRW.

Woods’ success in advertising, particularly in the tourism and hospitality industries, led to his induction into the Arkansas Tourism Hall of Fame in 2020. In 2013, he and his brother were inducted into the Southwest Advertising Hall of Fame.

Wayne Woods is survived by his wife, Linda, and son, Kyzer.

