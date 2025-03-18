Heartland Forward study calls for more medical residents in Arkansas

A new study from Heartland Forward, released yesterday, makes the case for more medical resident positions in the state. The report, “Economic Contributions of Medical Residences to Arkansas” finds that adding 275 new residents in a six-year span could have a 465-million dollar boost to the state’s economy. CEO and Chairman of the Board of Heartland Forward Ross DeVol said the research covers several aspects of increasing the number of medical residencies in Arkansas.

The full report, “Economic Contributions of Medical Residences to Arkansas” can be found at their website.