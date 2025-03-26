© 2025 KUAF
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Doula Alliance of Arkansas celebrates World Doula Week, looks toward legislature

By Kyle Kellams
Published March 26, 2025 at 4:37 PM CDT
Adobe Stock

House Bill 1252, to establish the Certified Community-Based Doula Certification Act, has been referred to the Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee at the State Capitol. Though that legislation is pending, the Doula Alliance of Arkansas is taking note of World Doula Week. Liyah Wasson, secretary of the Doula Alliance of Arkansas and a group co-founder, spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams earlier this week.

Ozarks at Large Maternal HealthPregnancyHealthArkansas Legislature
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
