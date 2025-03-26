Doula Alliance of Arkansas celebrates World Doula Week, looks toward legislature
House Bill 1252, to establish the Certified Community-Based Doula Certification Act, has been referred to the Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee at the State Capitol. Though that legislation is pending, the Doula Alliance of Arkansas is taking note of World Doula Week. Liyah Wasson, secretary of the Doula Alliance of Arkansas and a group co-founder, spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams earlier this week.