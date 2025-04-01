UAMS receives $3 million grant to research unusual DNA structures
Researchers at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences will use nearly $3 million in NIH funding to study unusual DNA structures called quadruplexes. The five-year grant is for $2.99 million. Dr. Kevin Raney will lead the research, which will build upon his efforts to more fully understand the role of quadruplexes and their potential for targeted therapies, and possibly have an impact on cancer treatment. Quadruplexes may act like natural drugs by binding to key proteins involved in disease.