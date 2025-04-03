© 2025 KUAF
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Arkansas ranks best in GDP growth, near bottom in personal income growth

By Matthew Moore
Published April 3, 2025 at 2:00 PM CDT
Adobe Stock

A report released in late March from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis shows that Arkansas is the top state in GDP growth year over year for the fourth quarter of 2024. Data from the same report also shows Arkansas ranked 47th in personal income growth. Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore spoke with Jeremy Horpedahl, a professor of economics at the University of Central Arkansas as well as the director for the Arkansas Center for Research and Economics, about the data.

Economic Development Agriculture Tariffs
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
