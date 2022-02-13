Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Agriculture
-
Arkansas-based Heifer International - a non-profit addressing poverty and hunger through agriculture - recently became a Savory Gloabal Network hub. The…
-
In October, a team of students from the University of Arkansas claimed four of the top five spots in the regional soil judging competition hosted by Texas…
-
This summer, the Fayetteville Public Library opened a new bee display on its southeast terrace. The three hives were donated by Hogeye Honey and are…
-
Investing in farmland as a financial asset is becoming a more viable option, thanks in part to Carter Malloy and his new business Acretrader. Acretrader,…
-
The Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network, a nationwide coaltion, is providing funds to help state departments of agriculture combat a mental health…
-
To mark the one year anniversary of the coronavirus arriving in Arkansas last month, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture donated 10,000 oak tree…
-
A grant from the Kellogg Company is providing 30 irrigation timers to manage water useage on approximately 15,000 acres of rice fields in the Arkansas…
-
Researchers with the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture, with support from Winrock International, are asking farmers in the Mid-South to…
-
A new certificate program from the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is offering training for aspiring farmers in an effort to…
-
Since July, residents across the state and country have reported receiving unsolicited packets of seeds that appear to come from China. The Arkansas…