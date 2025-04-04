UofA hosts Celtic Studies Association of North America

Scholars from around the country and beyond are in Fayetteville for the annual conference of the Celtic Studies Association of North America. For three days, there were discussions about the Celtic language, literature, history and society.

Joshua Byron Smith, an associate professor of English at the University of Arkansas, is the president of CSANA. This week, Joshua and two of the conference’s keynote speakers, both from Cardiff University in Wales, visited the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio.