Science & Environment
Ozarks at Large

City, public schools collaborate for Safe Routes to School plan

By Matthew Moore
Published April 9, 2025 at 12:28 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
City of Fayetteville

Getting kids to and from school safely is no easy feat, especially when there are 10,000 children making the journey. That’s why the city of Fayetteville and Fayetteville Public Schools are creating a Safe Routes to School plan and are seeking public input through April 25.

Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore spoke with Dane Eifling, the city's mobility coordinator, about the plan, the public's role in shaping it and the unique collaboration between the city and the school district.

Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
