Arkansas PBS executive director to leave position in May

By Kyle Kellams,
Casey Mann
Published April 18, 2025 at 1:57 PM CDT
Courtesy / PBS

The executive director of Arkansas PBS, Courtney Pledger, is leaving the job next month.  Pledger's departure was announced April 17.  In a statement, Pledger wrote that she spent more than eight extraordinary years at Arkansas PBS.  During her tenure the service increased its education programming and services for K-12 students, launched “Arkansas AMI” during the pandemic to bring lessons into homes and earned 34 Mid-America Emmy Awards.  A statement from the Arkansas PBS Commission indicates it will meet soon to consider Pledger’s replacement.

Ozarks at Large Arkansas PBS
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Casey Mann
Casey Mann is a freshman studying journalism and political science at the University of Arkansas. Casey is currently KUAF's Digital Content Intern.
See stories by Casey Mann
