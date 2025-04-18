Arkansas PBS executive director to leave position in May
The executive director of Arkansas PBS, Courtney Pledger, is leaving the job next month. Pledger's departure was announced April 17. In a statement, Pledger wrote that she spent more than eight extraordinary years at Arkansas PBS. During her tenure the service increased its education programming and services for K-12 students, launched “Arkansas AMI” during the pandemic to bring lessons into homes and earned 34 Mid-America Emmy Awards. A statement from the Arkansas PBS Commission indicates it will meet soon to consider Pledger’s replacement.