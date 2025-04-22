© 2025 KUAF
University of Central Arkansas blitzes toward NWA recruitment

By Kyle Kellams
Published April 22, 2025 at 4:21 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
University of Central Arkansas

The University of Central Arkansas’ enrollment is not limited to central Arkansas. This week, UCA officials are spending time in northwest Arkansas to remind people here that the school, its alumni and future students are part of this region’s fabric.

Houston Davis is the president of the University of Central Arkansas. He and other UCA officials are participating in UCA’s “Northwest Arkansas Blitz” through Thursday, April 24. Davis spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams in the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio yesterday.

Ozarks at Large Higher EducationUniversity of Central ArkansasNorthwest Arkansas
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
