University of Central Arkansas blitzes toward NWA recruitment

The University of Central Arkansas’ enrollment is not limited to central Arkansas. This week, UCA officials are spending time in northwest Arkansas to remind people here that the school, its alumni and future students are part of this region’s fabric.

Houston Davis is the president of the University of Central Arkansas. He and other UCA officials are participating in UCA’s “Northwest Arkansas Blitz” through Thursday, April 24. Davis spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams in the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio yesterday.