Ozarks at Large

The Lost Bayou Ramblers hit the stage for Fresh Grass Festival

By Kyle Kellams
Published May 2, 2025 at 3:04 PM CDT
The Lost Bayou Ramblers

The Lost Bayou Ramblers will be on stage at The Momentary on May 26 as part of the 2025 Fresh Grass Festival. The band has been together for over 25 years, mixing Creole, Cajun, and other sounds that bridge traditional and modern. Recently, Louis Michot, one of the founders of the band, called into Ozarks at Large to talk about a power-trailer called the “Solar Roller,” their recent Grammy Award and about performing for more than a quarter century

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
