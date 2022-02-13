Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
The Momentary
The one-person show And So We Walked: An Artist's Journey on the Trail of Tears will be presented three times this weekend at The Momentary in Bentonville (Friday and Saturday at 7:00pm and Sunday at 2:00pm) and we talked with playwright/actor DeLanna Studi about her work.
CODAworx is a firm specializing in fostering collaboration between artists, designers, architects and public officials toward the creation of public art.…
Diana Al-Hadid: Ash in the Trade Winds debuts at the Momentary today. It joins two other exhibitions featuring works by Sarah Cain and Derrick Adams that…
Crafting America is the first exhibition at the Bentonville museum dedicated to the subject of modern and contemporary craft. The exhibit, which features…
Nick Cave: Until remains on display at The Momentary through Jan. 3. The immersive exhibit explores gender, race and gun violence in America, and wonders:…
Saturday evening, The Momentary and Symphony of Northwest Arkansas will host "Virtually There: Sounds of a Moment with SoNA." The virtual concert will…
UPDATE: The event has been postponed until Nov. 8 on account of inclement weather. According to officials with The Momentary, the rain hasn't held out…
Nick Cave: Until is on view at the Momentary Sept. 12 through Jan. 3, 2021. The exhibit is the largest project from the Chicago-based artist, who is known…
INVERSE and The Momentary have created a social media challenge to engage people at home. Every Monday during the five-week challenge, a new prompt by a…
The Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Momentary are launching their Social Connecting Campaign this week. The art institutions worked with…