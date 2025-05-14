Talkin' Tunes with Sophia, Kyle and Wai-Kay
This weekly segment continues Timothy Dennis' "Talkin' Tunes" with Ozark at Large's Kyle Kellams, Sophia Nourani and KUAF technical director Wai-Kay Carenbauer.
Some of the events discussed this week include the opening of Backroom Social Club in Springdale and Fayetteville's Strawberry Festival. In addition, Garhole Records and the Hop Out present Zach Bryson, with Marina Madden supporting JL Jones from Little Rock and Will King from Sad Pal at Club 509 in Fayetteville.