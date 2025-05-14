© 2025 KUAF
Local Music
Ozarks at Large

Talkin' Tunes with Sophia, Kyle and Wai-Kay

By Kyle Kellams,
Sophia NouraniWai-Kay Carenbauer
Published May 14, 2025 at 2:41 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

This weekly segment continues Timothy Dennis' "Talkin' Tunes" with Ozark at Large's Kyle Kellams, Sophia Nourani and KUAF technical director Wai-Kay Carenbauer.

Some of the events discussed this week include the opening of Backroom Social Club in Springdale and Fayetteville's Strawberry Festival. In addition, Garhole Records and the Hop Out present Zach Bryson, with Marina Madden supporting JL Jones from Little Rock and Will King from Sad Pal at Club 509 in Fayetteville.

Tags
Ozarks at Large FayettevilleLocal Music NewsTalkin' TunesLocal Events
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
Wai-Kay Carenbauer
Wai-Kay Carenbauer is the Technical Director at KUAF and records KUAF's Live Sessions.
