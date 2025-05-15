© 2025 KUAF
The effect recent legislation may have on maternal health outcomes

By Roby Brock
Published May 15, 2025 at 2:45 PM CDT
TBP

In this week's edition of the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report, host Roby Brock speaks with Dr. Nirvana Manning, chair of the department of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, and Ashley Bearden Campbell, executive director of Arkansans for Improving Maternal Health, about legislation regarding maternal health.

Read more about this story and other headlines at nwabusinessjournal.com.

Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
