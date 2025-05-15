The effect recent legislation may have on maternal health outcomes
In this week's edition of the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report, host Roby Brock speaks with Dr. Nirvana Manning, chair of the department of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, and Ashley Bearden Campbell, executive director of Arkansans for Improving Maternal Health, about legislation regarding maternal health.
