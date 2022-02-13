Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Arkansas General Assembly
The 93rd Arkansas General Assembly convenes today with lawmakers, staff, lobbyists and the public required to observe strict COVID-19 protective…
Two top Arkansas lawmakers and Governor Asa Hutchinson fielded questions from reporters about the 2021 legislative session at a two-hour virtual round…
In early September, 18 Arkansas lawmakers and seven citizens filed a lawsuit against Arkansas Secretary of Health Jose Romero to take control of the…
On Wednesday morning, a bipartisan group of Arkansas legislators unveiled their draft of a hate crime bill that would provide enhanced sentencing for…
The 21 Republican women legislators in the Arkansas General Assembly recently created a new caucus. In today's Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report,…