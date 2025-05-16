© 2025 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

Local priest provides insight into Pope Leo XIV's election

By Jack Travis
Published May 16, 2025 at 4:48 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Vatican News

Last week, the world gained a new liturgical leader. On May 8, cardinals selected Robert Prevost as the 267th pope of the Roman Catholic Church. All eyes were on the Vatican last week as white smoke billowed from the Sistine Chapel.

Cardinal Protodeacon Dominique Mamberti announced that Cardinal Prevost would take the mantle as bishop of Rome and a new name, Pope Leo XIV. As he emerged from St. Peter's Basilica, the newly elected pope spoke Italian, saying, “Peace be with all of you.”

Italian may seem an appropriate language for a pope to speak, but to some, it came as a surprise, as Robert Prevost was born in Chicago. As the first American pope settled into his new role, Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis visited the Rev. Jason Tyler, pastor at St. Joseph Catholic Church and School in Fayetteville. They spoke about what a new pope, especially one from the U.S., means for churchgoers, priests and kids at the school.

Want to learn more about the Papal Conclave? Rev. Tyler has created a video series explaining the process. You can view it now on YouTube.

Tags
Ozarks at Large ReligionCatholic Church
Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for <i>Ozarks at Large</i>.<br/>
See stories by Jack Travis
