Washington County addresses rural damage after Monday evening tornadoes

By Daniel Caruth
Published May 21, 2025 at 3:58 PM CDT
Late Monday night, severe storms and tornadoes swept through parts of Northwest Arkansas, leaving significant damage in parts of south Washington County.

County Judge Patrick Deakins was out Tuesday morning surveying the aftermath. He said the towns of Greenland and Lincoln sustained most of the impact and confirmed that the county's emergency management department is still working to remove debris and restore power and utilities to residents.

Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
