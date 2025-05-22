UAMS updates online toolkit for improving youth mental health skills

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has released a comprehensive online hub that experts designed to equip adults with resources to empower youth to develop positive mental health skills.

The platform, AR ConnectNow, offers information for mental health engagement, validated screening tools for common mental health disorders, and more. Allison Smith, an assistant professor at UAMS and a licensed child clinical psychologist, spoke to Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore about the updates to the platform.