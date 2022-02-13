Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Mental health
-
A new nonprofit in northwest Arkansas, Resilient Black Women, is dedicated to increasing conversations about mental health and culture...as well as…
-
One third of people report a spike in mental health problems around the holidays, says Sacha McBain with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.…
-
The Unexpected in Fort Smith unveiled its latest mural from British street artist Ben Eine on Wednesday. The art work, located at 1000 Garrison Ave., was…
-
New research indicates women with mental health challenges have a 50% higher chance of having sever clinical conditions during labor or delivery. We…
-
The Northwest Arkansas Crisis Stabilization Unit, a prison alternative for people with mental health needs, will reopen under managament from the…
-
When a global pandemic was declared, Arkansas children and teens were forced to lock down, enduring social isolation, and in some cases economic distress,…
-
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences AR-Connect program is offering counseling to those displaced by Hurricane Ida. The virtal service, which…
-
The Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network, a nationwide coaltion, is providing funds to help state departments of agriculture combat a mental health…
-
Families worried about having enough food during the COVID-19 pandemic are three times more likely to experience anxiety or depression than those who have…
-
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has awarded Ozark Guidance a $4 million expansion grant to develop a Certified Community…