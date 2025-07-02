© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help us reach 3,000 members during The Great KUAF Invite! Click here to learn more.
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

Federal aid cuts in Trump budget worry Arkansas children’s advocacy group

By Matthew Moore
Published July 2, 2025 at 2:19 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Adobe Stock

Senate Republicans passed President Trump’s budget bill by the slimmest of margins, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tie-breaking vote. The bill includes significant cuts to Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Ozarks at Large’s Matthew Moore spoke with Laura Kellams, Northwest Arkansas director for Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, about the vote and its potential impact on critical federal programs.

Tags
Ozarks at Large SNAPMedicaidPresident Donald Trump
Stay Connected
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Matthew Moore
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content