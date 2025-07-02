Federal aid cuts in Trump budget worry Arkansas children’s advocacy group
Senate Republicans passed President Trump’s budget bill by the slimmest of margins, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tie-breaking vote. The bill includes significant cuts to Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Ozarks at Large’s Matthew Moore spoke with Laura Kellams, Northwest Arkansas director for Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, about the vote and its potential impact on critical federal programs.