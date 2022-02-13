-
Arkansas is one of more than 40 states that applied for and received Pandemic Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funding. Electronic benefits…
-
More Arkansans are applying for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, according to figures released by the state's Department of Human…
-
An Arkansas lawmaker has filed a bill to limit junk food purchases with USDA Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program debit cards.
-
Healthy single adults between the ages of 18 and 50 in Arkansas with no dependents who’ve relied on USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or…
-
Arkansas' reduced unemployment rate means there will be changes for people receiving SNAP benefits, with possible penalties attached.
-
A program at the Springdale Farmers Market helps low-income residents stretch their dollars further.MUSIC: "When We Were Young" by William Fitzsimmons