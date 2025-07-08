AR Opioid Recovery Partnership helps employers navigate addiction at work

Recently, the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership re-launched "Together Arkansas," a website and initiative designed to help employers better address opioid addiction and recovery in the workplace. Kirk Lane, executive director of ARORP, said the updated program is a partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield, as well as the state Chamber of Commerce, which initially operated the site until 2017.

Lane said the new site has updated information and offers tools and resources for how employers can address addiction and recovery, identify warning signs, access the life-saving overdose medication naloxone and more.

