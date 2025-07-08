© 2025 KUAF
Health & Healthcare
Ozarks at Large

AR Opioid Recovery Partnership helps employers navigate addiction at work

By Daniel Caruth
Published July 8, 2025 at 4:39 PM CDT
Canva Stock

Recently, the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership re-launched "Together Arkansas," a website and initiative designed to help employers better address opioid addiction and recovery in the workplace. Kirk Lane, executive director of ARORP, said the updated program is a partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield, as well as the state Chamber of Commerce, which initially operated the site until 2017.

Lane said the new site has updated information and offers tools and resources for how employers can address addiction and recovery, identify warning signs, access the life-saving overdose medication naloxone and more.

Ozarks at Large OpioidsHealth
Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
