Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

Fayetteville's housing task force presents guidance to city council

By Matthew Moore
Published July 14, 2025 at 12:30 PM CDT
A new apartment complex is being built near the corner of W 15th Street and S Van Buren Avenue in Fayetteville.
Matthew Moore
/
KUAF
A new apartment complex is being built near the corner of W 15th Street and S Van Buren Avenue in Fayetteville.

The City of Fayetteville's Housing Crisis Task Force completed its year-long work with four key recommendations, including creating a chief housing officer position. The ten-member community group heard from residents struggling with housing costs, finding many families are one unexpected expense away from losing their homes. Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore spoke with Britin Bostick, the city's long-range planning and special projects manager.

Ozarks at Large HousingFayetteville
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Matthew Moore
