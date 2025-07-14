Fayetteville's housing task force presents guidance to city council
The City of Fayetteville's Housing Crisis Task Force completed its year-long work with four key recommendations, including creating a chief housing officer position. The ten-member community group heard from residents struggling with housing costs, finding many families are one unexpected expense away from losing their homes. Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore spoke with Britin Bostick, the city's long-range planning and special projects manager.