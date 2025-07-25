© 2025 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

More college students opting for online classes

By Daniel Caruth
Published July 25, 2025 at 3:14 PM CDT
Canva Stock

This year, more college students are expected to take online classes than those who opt for completely in-person courses, according to data from the National Center for Education Statistics.

Patty Milner, assistant vice provost for innovation and online student experience at the University of Arkansas, says the demand for online courses has exploded recently, while the technology and expanded course offerings make distance learning a more attractive option.

Ozarks at Large EducationUniversity of ArkansasHigher Education
Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
