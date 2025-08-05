Talkin’ Tunes with Sophia and Kyle 8/5/2025

For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning Edition, All Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential! Please become a sustaining member today. Thank you for supporting KUAF!
School is back in session next week, and for some Rogers students, there is a substantial new addition: a donated fire truck. Plus, another entry in the Adventure Arkansas Series tackles the state's largest trail. Also, a look back at a Lego competition.
In 2014, Ozarks at Large visited Camp Invention, where kids built futuristic vehicles under the guidance of the co-inventor of the plasma screen. Take a trip to the Ozarks at Large Archives with former reporter Sara Burningham.