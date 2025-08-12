Talkin' Tunes with Kyle and Wai-Kay 8/12/2025

In this week's edition of Talkin' Tunes, Kyle and Wai-Kay talk about upcoming music events, including Fayetteville Beer Works and Anvil Fest.

Songs featured in this segment include "The Only One" by Ava Earnhart, "Two Less Lonely People" by Steven Cade, En Tiempo y Forma—Juntas by Jorge Medina & Hosi Cuen and Rachel B Table for Three, Chain of Fools live at Mtn. Street Stage at Fayetteville Public Library.

The Jorge Medina & Hosi Cuen show at The Amp has been postponed until April 2026.