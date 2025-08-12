© 2025 KUAF
Ozarks at Large

Talkin' Tunes with Kyle and Wai-Kay 8/12/2025

By Kyle Kellams,
Wai-Kay Carenbauer
Published August 12, 2025 at 4:59 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

In this week's edition of Talkin' Tunes, Kyle and Wai-Kay talk about upcoming music events, including Fayetteville Beer Works and Anvil Fest.

Songs featured in this segment include "The Only One" by Ava Earnhart, "Two Less Lonely People" by Steven Cade, En Tiempo y Forma—Juntas by Jorge Medina & Hosi Cuen and Rachel B Table for Three, Chain of Fools live at Mtn. Street Stage at Fayetteville Public Library.

The Jorge Medina & Hosi Cuen show at The Amp has been postponed until April 2026.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Local Music NewsTalkin' Tunes
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
Wai-Kay Carenbauer
Wai-Kay Carenbauer is the Technical Director at KUAF and records KUAF's Live Sessions.
