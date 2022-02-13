Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Marshallese
-
A measure to allow legally-present Arkansas Marshallese migrants to officially train and serve in state, county and municipal law enforcement failed to…
-
When the pastor at Rolling Hills Baptist Church learned that members of the new First Marshallese Pentecostal Church of Fayetteville were in need to space…
-
The Marshallese Educational Initiative, a non-profit advocacy group based in Springdale, hosted a two-day event last week to discuss the consequential and…
-
Since Congress approved Medicaid for Compact of Free Association migrants residing in the U.S. late last year, a small number of eligible Arkansas…
-
A Springdale teacher has resigned after administrators were made aware of a video in which the teacher berates a student for acting like Marshallese…
-
The nonprofit Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese is hosting “Celebrating Women Through Health and Education,” an International Women’s Day event, on Mar.…
-
Britni Ayers, an assistant professor in the College of Medicine at UAMS Northwest uses a community-engaged approach, working with UAMS Marshallese health…
-
Pacific Islanders, including thousands of Marshallese adults legally residing in Arkansas under a Compact of Free Association, are free to enroll in…
-
This month, the Walton Family Foundation hosted a virtual conference in tandem with the release of a five-year strategy for the foundation and its…
-
Rep. Megan Godfrey, D-District 89, has filed HB1342, also known as the Marshallese Law Enforcement Act. Currently, state law requires police officers to…