Britt's Picks: Baby rave, tracing BBQ's roots
Baby Rave Aug. 31, The Momentary, music from 2–4 p.m.
Film Series: Whip It with Natural State Roller Derby and Starlight Skatium Aug. 31, The Momentary, 1–6 p.m.
CreativeMornings Fayetteville Aug. 22, 7:45 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library
Barbecue and Its African American Roots Sept. 3, Shiloh Museum, 6:30 p.m.
Craft Nights at Casa Magnolia Aug. 27, co-hosted by Hillfolk, 6–8 p.m. Every final Wednesday of the month
Poetry Open Mic Night Sept. 11, Baked by Kori, Rogers, 6:30 p.m. Every second Thursday, hosted by NWA Poetry Connection
Find the CACHE Arkansas Creative Calendar here.