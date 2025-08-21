© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ozarks at Large

Britt's Picks: Baby rave, tracing BBQ's roots

By Brittany Johnson,
Kyle Kellams
Published August 21, 2025 at 4:39 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

Baby Rave Aug. 31, The Momentary, music from 2–4 p.m.

Film Series: Whip It with Natural State Roller Derby and Starlight Skatium Aug. 31, The Momentary, 1–6 p.m.

CreativeMornings Fayetteville Aug. 22, 7:45 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library

Barbecue and Its African American Roots Sept. 3, Shiloh Museum, 6:30 p.m.

Craft Nights at Casa Magnolia Aug. 27, co-hosted by Hillfolk, 6–8 p.m. Every final Wednesday of the month

Poetry Open Mic Night Sept. 11, Baked by Kori, Rogers, 6:30 p.m. Every second Thursday, hosted by NWA Poetry Connection

Find the CACHE Arkansas Creative Calendar here.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Local EventsCACHE
Stay Connected
Brittany Johnson
Brittany Johnson is the director of communications for Creative Arkansas Community Hub &amp; Exchange (CACHE) and a contributor for Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Brittany Johnson
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content