Maurice Bathhouse in Hot Springs to undergo $32 million renovation

By Little Rock Public Radio
Published August 21, 2025 at 4:29 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
National Park Service

The National Park Service is set to renovate the historic Maurice Bathhouse in Hot Springs, which has been vacant since closing in 1974. Built in 1912, the bathhouse sits along the city’s iconic Bathhouse Row and will undergo nearly $32 million in repairs funded through the Great American Outdoors Act.

Hot Springs National Park Superintendent Laura Miller says the goal is to eventually lease the building and reopen it to the public. U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman says he hopes Congress will continue funding similar restoration projects, and the House Natural Resources Committee plans to hold a field hearing at Hot Springs National Park in the coming months.

Construction on the Maurice Bathhouse is scheduled to begin this fall.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.

