Northwest Arkansas band Modeling releases new single "At Variance"
Northwest Arkansas band Modeling has released "At Variance," their first new single in three years, inspired by New York City Ballet choreographer Justin Peck's "The Decalogue." The four-minute song explores themes of being out of sync in relationships or life, with brothers Ryan, Connor and Cuinn Brogan creating dense, layered production designed for multiple listens. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams spoke with the trio about their meticulous approach to both audio and visual storytelling.