Northwest Arkansas band Modeling releases new single "At Variance"

By Kyle Kellams
Published August 29, 2025 at 1:11 PM CDT
Northwest Arkansas band Modeling has released "At Variance," their first new single in three years, inspired by New York City Ballet choreographer Justin Peck's "The Decalogue." The four-minute song explores themes of being out of sync in relationships or life, with brothers Ryan, Connor and Cuinn Brogan creating dense, layered production designed for multiple listens. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams spoke with the trio about their meticulous approach to both audio and visual storytelling.

Ozarks at Large Local Music
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
